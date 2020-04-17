China raises Wuhan coronavirus death toll by 1,290 - an increase of 50%

The central Chinese city of Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toll to 3,869, increasing the number of fatalities by 1,290.

Chinese state media said on Friday that the original undercount was due to the insufficient admission capabilities of overwhelmed medical facilities during the outbreak’s peak.

The number of total cases in the city of 11 million people was also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases.