Captain Tom Moore launches You'll Never Walk Alone charity single with Michael Ball

Captain Tom Moore has collaborated with singer Michael Ball with their own uplifting version of You'll Never Walk Alone for charity.

Since starting his fundraising efforts by walking 100 times around his garden, which he completed on Thursday, Captain Tom has raised over £21m for the NHS.

Having inspired a nation, Ball has joined the Captain Tom to perform the uplifting You'll Never Walk Alone with the attention of raising even more money.

The NHS Voices of Care Choir have also joined the song, which was instigated after Ball spoke to Captain Tom on BBC Breakfast and was recorded within 24 hours.

Captain Tom has spoken the words, with Ball providing the lead vocals.

Ball hopes the single will reach No 1 in time for for Captain Tom's 100th birthday on April 30th.