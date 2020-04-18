- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: 888 more people in UK die, bringing total number to 15,464
A further 888 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,464.
NHS England has announced 784 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,918.
In Scotland, a total of 893 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours have died, a rise of 56 on Friday’s figure, according to the Scottish Government.
Public Health Wales has announced 28 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in Wales to 534.
And a further 17 people in Northern Ireland have died in hospital settings with coronavirus in the past day, the Public Health Agency said.
This brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospital settings in the region to 193.
The Department of Health said, as of 9am on Saturday, 357,023 people have been tested of which 114,217 tested positive.
Overall, 460,437 tests have concluded, with 21,389 tests on Friday, excluding data from Northern Ireland.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus