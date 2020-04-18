Coronavirus: 888 more people in UK die, bringing total number to 15,464

A further 888 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,464.

NHS England has announced 784 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,918.

In Scotland, a total of 893 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours have died, a rise of 56 on Friday’s figure, according to the Scottish Government.