Coronavirus: NHS staff fear PPE will run out this weekend

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt

Hospital staff fear they may run out of vital personal protective equipment (PPE) this weekend as they battle against coronavirus. NHS Trusts across the country have warned they face shortages of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment which is designed to keep staff treating Covid-19 patients safe.

The critical shortage is of full-length protective clinical gowns. NHS providers who represent hospitals trusts say some will run out today or tomorrow. On Friday, the government updated its guidance on PPE, advising healthcare workers to reuse gowns or wear different kit, such as plastic aprons with coveralls, if stocks run low in England.

Dr Munaf on shortages of PPE in hospital

One doctor who spoke to ITV News say they fear the lack of protective equipment has left them feeling like “lambs to the slaughter”. Dr Asif Munaf, an NHS consultant in the East Midlands, told ITV News: “Every day the fear gets more and more. Especially with 50 colleagues being admitted to ITU and 20 colleagues dying in the past few weeks.

The Government said it has been ramping up its orders of PPE.

“We’ve had almost 20 doctors dying now. I never thought I’d be in a developed country, a first world country, wearing plastic aprons. Who would have thought? “I’m scared for my family going home. I’ve got a two-year-old son.” Dr Munaf said staff at his hospital were already having to ration PPE. “It’s very limited. We’re having to ration this quite heavily. I’m having to make sure my toilet break is limited, my prayer break is limited.

'The fear gets more and more' Dr Munaf on how coronavirus is impact his life

“These things are part of the premium. They should be single basic use, but they’re not. We’re having to wear them for multiple patients.” Unions representing doctors and nurses have expressed concerns about the change in guidance, saying it puts frontline workers at risk. Dr David Wrigley, deputy chair at the British Medical Association, said: “I saw messages from last night from colleagues saying they were running low on PPE, asking ‘can we share it, can we borrow some, can you move it around to us’. “That shouldn’t be happening. Staff should be focusing on the patients and it’s the job of government to ensure we have to equipment we need to treat patients. The Department for Health says the changes to PPE guidance is designed to help staff know what they should wear if such shortages become apparent.

'We are like lambs to the slaughter' Doctor says lack of PPE makes staff feel like a 'commodity'