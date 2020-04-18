Exclusive: Silence in the stands, pundits at home and the 'F' button - how football will look in post-coronavirus age

If, and it is still a very big if, football returns in the next couple of months, one thing we can be sure of is that the grounds will be empty. Fans will be able to watch all games at home, though, either on the traditional platforms of Sky Sports and BT Sport or by streaming on the official club websites.

But what will that look like?

The major broadcasters have already begun drawing up plans and it’s quite clear our viewing experience is going to be very different. Sources close to the production teams at both Sky and BT have told ITV News that they’re not planning any gimmicks and will play it fairly straight. For example, introducing pre-recorded, artificial ‘atmosphere’ into the coverage has been ruled out. There were discussions about it, but they quickly came to the conclusion that no one wants that type of fakery.

To an extent, they’ll be constrained by what the government allows them to do. For example, neither has yet been told exactly how many staff they’ll be allowed inside each ground and those that are permitted to work will have to be virus free. They can only be tested if all key workers everywhere else have had the checks they need.

Broadcasters therefore may be forced to reduce the number of cameras they use or at least have a few in fixed positions that are operated remotely. They may even downsize of their own accord, except for the very big games. Every match remember, costs many millions to cover.