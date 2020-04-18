Could an app be the way to take the UK of out of coronavirus lockdown?

The government and the NHS's digital department, NHSX, are in the process of developing an app which would tell you if you've recently been close to someone who might have had coronavirus.

How might the app work?

People with the app can voluntarily opt-in to record details of their symptoms when they start to feel unwell.

The app would then send an alert to other app users who were recently close to that person to let them know that they have been in contact with someone who might have coronavirus. But the app won't identify who the person is.

Now if that person suspected of having the virus is tested and confirmed to have it - an alert goes out warning others who were in recent contact to go into quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.This process is known as contact tracing.

The app uses short-range Bluetooth signals on people's phones to work out who you've been close to, storing these contacts on your phone.

Dr Michelle Kendall is part of Oxford University's Nuffield Department of Medicine team who have been helping to develop the mobile contact tracing app programme.

"Our modelling has shown that the app will have a positive effect, even with low uptake, but the more people who use it, the faster we can stop the spread of the disease," Dr Kendall said.

"Our estimates are that for every one or two people who install the app, one onward infection is averted and if just over half the population downloads the app then the epidemic can be suppressed entirely."