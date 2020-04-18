Demands for lockdown exit grow as Government accused of being too slow

Calls for an exit plan to end the lockdown intensified as questions emerged about the Government’s preparedness during the build-up to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer increased pressure for a “road map” out of restrictions as a wideranging newspaper report detailed how Boris Johnson missed five meetings of the Government’s key Cobra committee as the health crisis was gathering pace. The claims came as the Prime Minister, who is recovering from coronavirus, was said to have been giving directions to ministers from the country retreat of Chequers – where he is recuperating.

Reports in the Sunday Times that Mr Johnson did not attend a raft of Cobra meetings and claimed the Government missed a series of opportunities to try and lessen the impact of the outbreak in February and March drew a pointed response from Downing Street. A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been at the helm of the response to this, providing leadership during this hugely challenging period for the whole nation.” The comments came as controversy continued to grow over the insufficient levels of personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline NHS staff, and criticism that not enough people were being tested for the killer virus.

Sir Keir accused the Government of dragging its feet in dealing with the pandemic. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Sir Keir said: “The Government was too slow to enter the lockdown. “It has been too slow to increase the number of people being tested. “It has been too slow in getting NHS staff the critical equipment they need to keep them safe. We need to make sure these mistakes are not repeated.

“Other countries have begun to set out a road map to lift restrictions in certain sectors of the economy and for certain services, especially social care, when the time is right. “This of course must be done in a careful, considered way with public health, scientific evidence and the safety of workers and families at its heart. But the UK Government should be doing likewise.” The remarks came as the Mail on Sunday reported ministers are finalising a three-stage “traffic light” plan that would see outlets like DIY stores and garden centres reopen, and some pupils go back to school in mid-May. The Sunday Telegraph said that Mr Johnson was in better form and had been “giving orders” to First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who is deputising for him in public, as well as senior aides this week.

This paints a different picture of the PM to the one depicted in the Sunday Times in the run-up to the outbreak as the newspaper quoted a senior Downing Street aide, who was not named, saying: “There’s no way you’re at war if your PM isn’t there. “And what you learn about Boris was he didn’t chair any meetings. He liked his country breaks. He didn’t work weekends. “It was like working for an old-fashioned chief executive in a local authority 20 years ago. There was a real sense that he didn’t do urgent crisis planning. It was exactly like people feared he would be.”

