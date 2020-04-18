Donald Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

US President Donald Trump has urged supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors on Friday, apparently encouraging protests against stay-at-home restrictions. This came as some states under Republican leadership edged toward easing up the mandates aimed at stopping the coronavirus. A day after laying out a road map to gradually reopen the crippled economy, Mr Trump tweeted the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” he said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for criticising the federal response to the pandemic. Mr Cuomo “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,’” the president said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Responding to pleas from governors for help from Washington in ramping up testing for the virus, Mr Trump put the burden back on them: “The States have to step up their TESTING!” He claimed “very partisan voices” had spread “false and misleading information” about the nation’s testing capacity, but said “we’ll help New York and all of the other states get even better on their testing”. At the same time, at least two states took their first steps toward easing the restrictions. In Florida, Republican governor Ron DeSantis said municipalities could reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely. In Texas, Republican governor Greg Abbott said stores could begin selling curbside, non-essential surgery could resume and state parks could reopen. Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to see businesses reopen quickly and claimed earlier this week he had total authority over the matter, even though the lockdowns and other social-distancing measures have been imposed by state and local leaders, not Washington. “We may be opening but we’re putting safety first,” Mr Trump said.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo: ‘Thank you to the federal government for participating in a federal emergency’ Credit: John Minchillo/AP

On Thursday, he outlined a three-step set of guidelines for easing restrictions over a span of several weeks in places that have robust testing and are reporting decreases in Covid-19 cases, assuring the nation’s governors: “You’re going to call your own shots.” But governors from both parties suggested on Friday they would be cautious in returning to normal, with some warning they could not do it without help from Washington to expand testing. West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Mr Trump, said he would listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward. “I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that’s going to endanger our people,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Washington’s Democrat governor Jay Inslee said Mr Trump’s tweets about “liberating” states put millions of Americans at risk of contracting Covid-19. “His unhinged rantings and calls for people to ‘liberate’ states could also lead to violence,” Mr Inslee said. “We’ve seen it before. The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly.” Democratic Virginia governor Ralph Northam said he and his staff were focused not on the president’s tweets but on fighting a “biological war”. “I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars,” said Mr Northam, who is a medical doctor. “I will continue to make sure that I do everything that I can to keep Virginians safe and to save lives.” The clash between Mr Trump and Mr Cuomo was personal, with the president complaining the governor had not said “thank you” for help received from Washington. Mr Cuomo countered by saying: “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers? ‘Thank you to the federal government for participating in a federal emergency’.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.