Nurse tells of difficulty of separation from son as she helps fight Covid-19

NHS workers are no stranger to selflessness and sacrifice, but in these unprecedented times they find themselves extending those attributes into their personal lives.

Jennifer Armstrong, a surgical care nurse at Colchester Hospital, has been drafted in to help in A&E, which means she is on the frontline helping to battle Covid-19.

Speaking to ITV News, she told of how she hasn't been able to hug her seven-year-old son for three weeks. Instead of staying with her, he is living with grandparents for the foreseeable future.

"Having your child there and everything seems normal; now everything seems quite empty. The first night he went was really, really tough. I get to Facetime him every night - we've done a few exercise videos through the window.

"He loves to draw me a nice pick-me-up picture."