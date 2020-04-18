Queen requests no gun salute to mark 94th birthday

The Queen has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her 94th birthday on Tuesday for the first time in her 68-year reign.

It has been decided not to have the ceremonial salute due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A Palace source said: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."

Additionally, given the rules that currently exist for flying the Union Jack on the Monarch's birthday, the Government has written to all local authorities, the letter said: “In the current circumstances we are not expecting everyone to be able to follow this advice."