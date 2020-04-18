Queen requests no gun salute to mark 94th birthday
The Queen has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her 94th birthday on Tuesday for the first time in her 68-year reign.
It has been decided not to have the ceremonial salute due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
A Palace source said: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."
Additionally, given the rules that currently exist for flying the Union Jack on the Monarch's birthday, the Government has written to all local authorities, the letter said: “In the current circumstances we are not expecting everyone to be able to follow this advice."
The advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also says "you should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines as set out by the Government” if thinking about flying the flag for the Queen's birthday
A Palace source added that all of the changes are "in line with Her Majesty’s wishes". It's already been announced there there will be no Trooping the Colour ceremony in June for the official birthday parade and no plans for any alternative.
The bottom line from Buckingham Palace is: "We will not be marking Her Majesty’s birthday in any special way" this year due to the coronavirus crisis.
Any video calls between family members will be private ones, with the Queen currently resigning in Windsor, while Prince Charles is in Scotland, Prince William in Norfolk and Harry now living in Los Angeles.