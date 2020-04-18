Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Stars sign up for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together At Home' coronavirus benefit concert

Elton John will take part in the concert, curated by Lady Gaga. Credit: AP

More than 100 artists and well-known stars will take part in a concert organised by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organisation.

The One World: Together at Home concert will be a Live Aid style production, bringing in a host of names to support the fight against coronavirus.

The initiative will be streamed live on social media platforms on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning - it will later be aired by traditional broadcasters.

In the UK, the BBC will air highlights on Sunday evening.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will host the event; with Elton John, Alicia Keys and Annie Lennox are among the artists who are expected to take part.

Produced by Global Citizen, "One World: Together At Home" aims to raise funds for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to buy protective equipment and other supplies for countries that need them most in their fight against the virus.

"It is a love letter to our doctors. A love letter to our nurses and other health care professionals who are risking their own lives for the sake of ours," said Lady Gaga, speaking via video-teleconference at the WHO press briefing in Geneva.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said at the briefing this was an opportunity to bring "joy and hope" to people whose lives have been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the UK, a further 888 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,464.