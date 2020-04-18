Stars sign up for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together At Home' coronavirus benefit concert

More than 100 artists and well-known stars will take part in a concert organised by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organisation.

The One World: Together at Home concert will be a Live Aid style production, bringing in a host of names to support the fight against coronavirus.

The initiative will be streamed live on social media platforms on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning - it will later be aired by traditional broadcasters.

In the UK, the BBC will air highlights on Sunday evening.