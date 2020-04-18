- ITV Report
Stars sign up for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together At Home' coronavirus benefit concert
More than 100 artists and well-known stars will take part in a concert organised by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organisation.
The One World: Together at Home concert will be a Live Aid style production, bringing in a host of names to support the fight against coronavirus.
The initiative will be streamed live on social media platforms on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning - it will later be aired by traditional broadcasters.
In the UK, the BBC will air highlights on Sunday evening.
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will host the event; with Elton John, Alicia Keys and Annie Lennox are among the artists who are expected to take part.
Produced by Global Citizen, "One World: Together At Home" aims to raise funds for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to buy protective equipment and other supplies for countries that need them most in their fight against the virus.
"It is a love letter to our doctors. A love letter to our nurses and other health care professionals who are risking their own lives for the sake of ours," said Lady Gaga, speaking via video-teleconference at the WHO press briefing in Geneva.
WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said at the briefing this was an opportunity to bring "joy and hope" to people whose lives have been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the UK, a further 888 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,464.