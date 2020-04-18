Advertisement

What the papers say – April 18

Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine by the autumn, concern about personal protective equipment (PPE) and deaths in care homes are among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.

The Times leads with criticism over “silence” on Britain’s exit strategy from lockdown, with senior Tories saying the public are being treated like children.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Care England estimates that up to 7,500 people have died in care homes after contracting Covid-19.

The Guardian reports NHS staff will be told to wear aprons after a shortage in the supply of protective gowns.

While the Financial Times looks at Bank of England forecasts about the economic impact of coronavirus.

The i is one of a number of papers reporting on hopes for a vaccine by autumn, a story also covered by The SunDaily Mail, and Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror says hospitals are running out of “life-saving” PPE.

And the Daily Star carries Maxine Peake’s views on northern actors being typecast by directors

