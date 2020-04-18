Three million packs of paracetamol from India to replenish British supermarkets shelves

After stockpilers emptied paracetamol from shelves of left British supermarket and retailers, Britain has bought around 3,000,000 packs of paracetamol from India.

The Government ordered the huge amount from India, where the drugs are made, who have approved the export of 2,800,000 packets which will be distributed to leading UK supermarkets and retailers.

The shipment followed India's decision to lift export restrictions on essential drugs including s request from the UK government for paracetamol. India produces 5,600 metric tons of paracetamol every month while the domestic requirement is only around 200 metric tons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnsoncalled his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and requested for this exemption in view of the Covid-19 epidemic. India has lifted restriction and allowed total air shipment of around 45million paracetamol tablets.