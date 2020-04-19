Broadway’s Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after coronavirus complications

Broadway star Nick Cordero will lose his leg after suffering complications from coronavirus, his wife said.

Cordero has been on a ventilator at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles having been admitted on March 31 with Covid-19.

His wife Amanda Kloots said he had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.