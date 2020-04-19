Ten people killed in Nova Scotia shooting rampage

People at the scene of the shooting in Canada. Credit: AP

Canadian police say at least 10 people are dead after a shooting rampage across Nova Scotia. The shooting, which took place north-west of Halifax, happened on Sunday morning, local time. A 51-year-old man named as Gabriel Wortman was arrested in connection with the incident, he later died, police said.

Staff from the medical examiner’s office remove a body. Credit: Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP

By late morning, there were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene. Yellow police tape surrounded the petrol pumps, and a large silver-coloured SUV was being investigated by police. “Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness today as we have lost one of our own,” said Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation union. “A second dedicated member was injured in the line of duty.” The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements.