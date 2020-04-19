Corbyn supporters warned against continued Labour infighting under new leader

Staunch supporters of Jeremy Corbyn will find themselves “20,000 leagues under the sea” if factionalism in the Labour Party continues, shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray has said. Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Murray said ideological infighting within the party must stop under new leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir, seen as a more centrist candidate, took the party’s top job earlier this month after defeating Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey – both of whom were seen as being further to the left.

Sir Keir Starmer won the Labour leadership contest earlier this month Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

He said: “If they’ve tied themselves to Jeremy Corbyn’s mast then they’re 20,000 leagues under the sea at the moment because the ship has gone down. “It’s time to move on.” Mr Murray, who himself ran for deputy leader of the party, issued a plea to members to unite and rebuild in order to be a credible alternative, rather than a “diminishing opposition party”. He said: “I just plead with everyone, the membership, the trade unions and affiliates… anyone who has any care for the Labour Party – look at how you felt on December 13. “How do you feel that the Tories have got an 80-seat majority and are all powerful? They’re going to change the rules, change the boundaries, change the system, they’re going to stack it against the Labour and trade union movement. “That is what has come out of this particular time period in Labour’s recent history. “If they think that this fight still has to be fought, then they’re essentially sticking two fingers up to the public.”

