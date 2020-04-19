- ITV Report
Coronavirus: Blackpool dad thanks NHS workers who saved his life
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent
A Blackpool dad has thanked NHS staff for treating him for Covid-19 after returning from hospital.
Stephen Betteridge spent 11 days being supported to recover from the disease, he is now safely back at home - but still traumatised by his ordeal.
"It was terrifying.
"You're on your own.
"You can't have no family come in, it's terrible," he told ITV News.
"My temperature would go up one minute, then down the next minute.
"I thought this is it."
Now, for the first time since being discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, he has been in touch with those who helped him.
"Thank you very much, you've saved my life," he said over video call to one of the doctors who treated him.
Mr Betteridge also introduced his family to the team at Blackpool's Royal Victoria Hospital who had saved his life, as they all met via video call.