Coronavirus: Blackpool dad thanks NHS workers who saved his life

A Blackpool dad has thanked NHS staff for treating him for Covid-19 after returning from hospital.

Stephen Betteridge spent 11 days being supported to recover from the disease, he is now safely back at home - but still traumatised by his ordeal.

"It was terrifying.

"You're on your own.

"You can't have no family come in, it's terrible," he told ITV News.

"My temperature would go up one minute, then down the next minute.

"I thought this is it."