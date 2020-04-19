- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: Delivery of 84 tonnes of personal protective equipment for NHS delayed
A delivery of 84 tonnes of desperately needed personal protective equipment for front line NHS staff as they treat patients with coronavirus has been delayed.
The shipment - including 400,000 gowns - was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon.
It is not currently known when they will arrive instead or what caused the delay.
The supplies have been described as “critical” by NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus