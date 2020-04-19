Advertisement

Coronavirus: Delivery of 84 tonnes of personal protective equipment for NHS delayed

NHS Providers have called the supplies 'critical'. Credit: PA

A delivery of 84 tonnes of desperately needed personal protective equipment for front line NHS staff as they treat patients with coronavirus has been delayed.

The shipment - including 400,000 gowns - was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon.

It is not currently known when they will arrive instead or what caused the delay.

The supplies have been described as “critical” by NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts.

