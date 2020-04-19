Downing Street hits out at 'falsehoods' amid claims PM dragged feet on coronavirus response

Boris Johnson has been accused of not responding quickly enough to the pandemic. Credit: PA

Downing Street has hit back at newspaper reports that Boris Johnson and his administration dragged their feet in the run-up to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Number 10 accused the Sunday Times of "falsehoods" and "errors" after the newspaper published a piece in which a Whitehall source claimed the Government "missed the boat on testing and PPE" (personal protective equipment). The article also claimed the Johnson administration "just watched" as the death toll mounted in Wuhan, China.

Boris Johnson pictured leaving Downing Street in recent weeks. Credit: PA

A Government spokesman said: "This article contains a series of falsehoods and errors and actively misrepresents the enormous amount of work which was going on in government at the earliest stages of the coronavirus outbreak. "This is an unprecedented global pandemic and we have taken the right steps at the right time to combat it, guided at all times by the best scientific advice. "The Government has been working day and night to battle against coronavirus, delivering a strategy designed at all times to protect our NHS and save lives. "Our response has ensured that the NHS has been given all the support it needs to ensure everyone requiring treatment has received it, as well as providing protection to businesses and reassurance to workers. "The Prime Minister has been at the helm of the response to this, providing leadership during this hugely challenging period for the whole nation."

Parliament Square has been left almost deserted amid the UK-wide lockdown. Credit: PA

The tone of the statement, posted on the official gov.uk website, was much more aggressive than that used by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove on Sunday morning TV appearances when he described the article as "off beam". Mr Gove had confirmed the Sunday Times report that the PM had not attended five meetings of the key Government committee Cobra in the run-up to the crisis, but insisted this was not unusual. That stance was echoed by the Government spokesman who said: "It is entirely normal and proper for Cobr to be chaired by the relevant secretary of state. "At this point the World Health Organisation had not declared Covid-19 a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern', and only did so only on January 30. "Indeed, they chose not to declare a PHEIC the day after the Cobr meeting." In reference to the report that the UK sent 279,000 items of protective equipment to China earlier this year, the Government spokesman said: "The equipment was not from the pandemic stockpile. "We provided this equipment to China at the height of their need and China has since reciprocated our donation many times over. Between April 2-April 15 we have received over 12 million pieces of PPE in the UK from China."