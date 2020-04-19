Education secretary 'cannot give a date' for when schools will reopen

The education secretary has said he "cannot give a date" for when schools may reopen.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus update, Gavin Williamson said: "People are anxious to know when we're going to relax restrictions, when schools are likely to be fully back and open again.

"Of course, I want nothing more than to see schools back, get them back to normal, make sure the children are sat around, learning, and experiencing the joy of being at school.

"But I can't give you a date.

"Because before we do, we need to meet five tests."

The government's five tests are: