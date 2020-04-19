Shooting rampage in Nova Scotia leaves 10 dead

At least 10 people have been killed after a 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of Nova Scotia, Canadian police said. The man was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it seem like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle. He was arrested by the RCMP in a petrol station in Enfield, north west of capital Halifax. Police later announced that he had died. “In excess of 10 people have been killed,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said. “We believe it to be one person who is responsible for all the killings and that he alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides.”

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were called to the petrol station Credit: Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press via AP

Mr Leather said they do not have a final death count. “It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know,” he said. Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation union, said a police officer was among those killed in a shooting and another was injured. The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two who had served on the force for 23 years. Police have not provided a motive for the attack. Mr Leather said many of the victims did not know the gunman. “That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” Mr Leather said. He said they would investigate whether it had anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic. “We have not yet determined whether there is any link to the Covid-19 crisis,” he said. He said at one point there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. By late morning, there were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene. Yellow police tape surrounded the petrol pumps, and a large silver-coloured SUV was being investigated by police. The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements.

Staff from the medical examiner’s office remove a body Credit: Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP