War veteran Tom Moore’s charity cover takes number one chart spot

Captain Tom Moore has scored a number one single for his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball on the Official Big Top 40 chart.

It comes after the 99-year-old war veteran has already raised more than £25 million for NHS Charities together, having initially targeted just £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden.

The pensioner, who was praised by Sir Mo Farah for his heroic efforts, joined forces with Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir to cover the Gerry & The Pacemakers hit, with proceeds from the single donated to Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk in aid of NHS Charities Together.