- ITV Report
War veteran Tom Moore’s charity cover takes number one chart spot
Captain Tom Moore has scored a number one single for his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball on the Official Big Top 40 chart.
It comes after the 99-year-old war veteran has already raised more than £25 million for NHS Charities together, having initially targeted just £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden.
The pensioner, who was praised by Sir Mo Farah for his heroic efforts, joined forces with Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir to cover the Gerry & The Pacemakers hit, with proceeds from the single donated to Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk in aid of NHS Charities Together.
More than 36,000 copies of the track have been sold after just 48 hours.
It is 22,000 chart sales ahead of the previously reigning number one Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.
Proceeds from the single will be split equally between NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.
Meanwhile, Dame Vera Lynn and Katherine Jenkins’s duet on We’ll Meet Again climbs from 72 into the midweek top 20 at number 20, also raising money for NHS Charities Together.