What the papers say – April 19

More developments in Britain’s coronavirus battle dominate the Sunday newspapers. The Sunday Times reports on a plan among ministers to reopen schools in three weeks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Boris Johnson is starting to “take back control” of the Government after his bout of Covid-19, according to The Sunday Telegraph, with The Independent also covering the PM’s appointment of London Olympics boss Lord Paul Deighton as the Government’s chief overseer in charge of personal protective equipment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Mail on Sunday runs a US-style headline of “Get Britain moving again”, citing political and business figures calling for a pathway out of the lockdown.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sunday Express says the British public’s diligence in the lockdown is paying off, with a drop in Covid-19 hospital cases reported.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Observer, however, leads with a medical expert warning people should not expect a coronavirus vaccine in the near future.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sunday Mirror leads on fears among doctors of running out of oxygen supplies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sunday People carries a story on the “mental health agony” of frontline NHS workers, with some suicidal and others too scared to hug their children.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on the the coronavirus battle of Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper.