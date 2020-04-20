140,000 companies apply for Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in a day - Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak says the over a million jobs will be saved by the policy and firms will receive funds in six days.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says over 140,000 companies have applied for the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme on its launch day.

“Firms applying today should receive their cash in six working days. HMRC will continue to provide updates on the number of people furloughed.”

“A million people who if they hadn’t been furloughed would have been at risk of losing their job.

Mr Sunak said: “HMRC opened the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme at eight o’clock this morning. As of four o’clock this afternoon, over 140,000 firms have applied and the grants they will receive will help pay the wages of more than a million people.

Additionally, Mr Sunak said the Government is chasing a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Turkey which has failed to take-off but that 140,000 gowns have arrived from Myanmar. Mr Sunak said the Government would “pursue every possible option” to secure PPE for the UK.

With the Government under fire over a lack of crucial items of PPE, Mr Sunak said: “This is an international challenge that many other countries are experiencing.

“Alongside the efforts of British businesses, and our embassies around the world, we are working hard to get the PPE our frontline NHS and social care staff need.”

He insisted there were regular shipments despite the “unexpected delays” to the consignment from Turkey.

“Today we unloaded a shipment of 140,000 gowns from Myanmar,” he said.

“We are, of course, continuing to pursue every possible option for PPE procurement.”

The Chancellor insisted the Government is making improvements to ensure key workers get personal protective equipment (PPE).

Mr Sunak said: “Absolutely everybody working incredibly hard on the front line deserves to have the equipment they need to do their jobs safely and we’re working round the clock to make sure we can deliver on that.

“We’re improving our sourcing internationally and domestically to make sure we can get the PPE we need in what is a very challenging international context.

“But people on the front line can rest assured that we’re doing absolutely everything we can and straining everything we can to get the equipment they need.”