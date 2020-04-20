Coronavirus: There is better news, honestly

At the risk of breaching lockdown etiquette, I feel it would be remiss not to mention that the stats on Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions and deaths have been stable or falling for around a fortnight.

Since April 5, there have been many more tests for the coronavirus carried out, but numbers testing positive have been falling, which is significant.

Also today's reported deaths of 449 are considerably fewer than half the peak of 10 days ago - and although we all know the reported total of deaths is less than the actual total, and that there is often a dip after a weekend, that trend is like-for-like, so it is relevant.

Finally, numbers in hospital have fallen a remarkable 40 per cent in London over the past 11 days and although there has been an upward shift in the rest of the country, latterly hospital bed occupancy has been stable almost everywhere.

Of course this does not mean the threat of coronavirus has gone. It remains a real and present danger to all. But the severe restrictions on our basic freedoms have yielded a very important result, namely that the rate of illness has been suppressed and the NHS has coped far better than many feared.