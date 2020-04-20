Covid-19 furlough scheme opens for applications

A Government scheme to support businesses and help safeguard jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has opened for applications.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme went live on Monday with businesses able to claim towards staff wages.

The launch of the scheme comes as the Government was warned of the economic cost for many companies of any delay in its implementation.

In a statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our unprecedented job retention scheme will protect millions of jobs across the country and is now up and running.

“It’s vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it’s safe – and this scheme will allow that to happen.”

Under the furlough scheme, employers can go online to claim cash grants worth up to 80% of wages, capped at £2,500 a month per worker.