Ministers attacked over PPE shortages as frontline staff forced to improvise

The NHS is thought to use around 150,000 PPE gowns a day. Credit: PA

Organisations representing hospital trusts have criticised the Government over its promise of more personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers on the coronavirus frontline. Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said there was "relatively low confidence" that a shipment of 400,000 surgical gowns which had been due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday would make its way into the country on Monday. He said trusts are being forced into "hand-to-mouth" workarounds, including washing single-use gowns and restricting stocks to key areas.

More than 16,000 coronavirus patients have died in the UK. Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Hopson said trusts were reserving the stock of fluid-resistant gowns they do have for areas of high clinical risk, such as intensive care units, and using workarounds in other areas. "There’s one trust that’s basically discovered that if you launder those gowns at 60 degrees [...] there’s probably up to three times that you can do that, and the gowns appear to still be fully fluid-repellent," he said. Mr Hopson said such as move is not "ideal" and is "really hand-to-mouth". While there had been many problems with consignments from abroad failing and the wrong items being sent, Mr Hopson said: "I suppose the question that we will need to ask whether this is over, is actually: was the pandemic stock reserve that was meant to tide us over, was it correctly configured?"

Staff outside London's Nightingale Hospital in PPE. Credit: PA

The NHS Confederation - which represents organisations across healthcare - has also reacted angrily to government promises of more PPE. Its chief executive, Niall Dickson, said delays on the shipment from Turkey "makes a difficult situation worse," adding: "It would have been better had the Government not made the announcement in the first place" and said staff would need to make their own assessment over whether they felt safe with the PPE currently on offer. Mr Dickson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it was wrong to focus on individual consignments of PPE because "bitter experience over the last few weeks" has shown they cannot be relied upon, with some boxes containing the wrong items and thousands of pieces missing. "So rather than being marched up to the top of the hill and being marched back down again, let’s just focus on what we know we can be certain of," he said.

A number of frontline NHS staff have already paid the ultimate price during the crisis.

The NHS is thought to use around 150,000 gowns a day, meaning the stock from Turkey would last less than three days. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he was hopeful the gowns would still arrive, telling BBC One's Breakfast programme: "We are very hopeful that later today that flight will take off and we will get those gowns. "We are working very hard to resolve this, there have been challenges at the Turkish end. Another 25 million gowns from China had been procured and the UK would be "getting those shortly as well", Mr Dowden said.

The Culture Secretary told ITV News "we are not alone in this" and added "all other countries are facing this kind of challenge".

Medics have criticised the government, palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme "what's happening in the community is so much worse than what’s happening in the hospitals". She added: "The gowns are rightly being preserved for the people who are most at risk, so those are the people in intensive care more than anything because they are exposed to more of the virus particles than anyone else.

"But all the other frontline workers - and that's not just the NHS of course, there are 1.5 million care workers who from the outset seem to have been completely forgotten by this government - they should be wearing gowns, but instead we wear skimpy little plastic aprons. So they don't cover your arms and your neck and the top of your chest they're not covered either. "That means you're at an increased risk of catching coronavirus and - crucially - at increased risk of spreading it to your patients. "We are using a pinny essentially - a skimpy, plastic pinny. And even now, as the government focuses on the problem of gowns, we can't even get the pinnies everywhere they need to be in the country."

Dr Asif Munaf, an NHS consultant in the East Midlands, told ITV News frontline workers are in a 'dire situation':

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association, said: “We made it clear weeks ago that we need to do something about the likelihood of a lack of protective equipment.” Claudia Paoloni, president of the doctors’ union HCSA, said: said: “Our NHS workers are going above and beyond on a daily basis to heal. "They should expect at the very least adequate protection to keep them fit and well to engage in this fight. “Yet instead they are being asked to sacrifice themselves due to the failings of others.”

Lack of PPE equipment for frontline staff is 'deeply worrying' says Shadow Chief Secretary:

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson said it is a "deeply worrying" situation. She said: "It's deeply worrying that still too many of our frontline workers in the NHS and in social care are telling us that they don't have access to the right kind of protective equipment." "They shouldn't have to put themselves in harms way to look after the public," she added.