Emergency appeal to help millions of unpaid carers during pandemic

An emergency appeal has been launched to help millions of unpaid carers who are supporting family and friends during the Covid-19 crisis. Carers Trust says there are around seven million unpaid carers in the UK, with hundreds of thousands suffering from isolation and health issues as they work around the clock. The charity’s emergency fund will provide grants of any amount up to £300 directly to carers who are struggling.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Its chief executive urged people to donate, saying the money would help those who form “the backbone of our society”. One of the charity’s networks has seen queries double as concerned carers try to negotiate life during lockdown. Carers Trust listed some examples of problems unpaid carers have experience in the past few weeks. A woman whose 98-year-old father was discharged from hospital after contracting coronavirus is struggling to find money for petrol. With her only income being Carers Allowance of £67.25 per week, she cannot afford to make the 18-mile round-trip three times a day to care for him. Another carer who looks after three children with disabilities found she had no money to buy a cooker after ordering one from Bright House just before they went into administration.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.