Home Secretary Priti Patel facing legal action from ex-senior civil servant over bullying allegations

Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing an employment tribunal claim for 'unfair dismissal'.

Former top Home Office civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam has formally launched legal action against Priti Patel. The department’s ex-permanent secretary is claiming “constructive dismissal” in the claim submitted to an employment tribunal on Monday morning, civil servants’ union the FDA confirmed. Sir Philip quit his post in February amid allegations of bullying behaviour by Home Secretary Ms Patel. The news of the latest move in his legal case comes as the Cabinet Office is expected to conclude an inquiry into claims that the minister clashed with senior officials and belittled colleagues. When Sir Philip quit his post, he launched a blistering attack on Ms Patel, claiming he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused her of orchestrating, and said the decision to resign was with “great regret after a career of 33 years”.

Boris Johnson has supported Priti Patel since the bullying claims surfaced.

In a statement on Monday, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “On 29 February 2020, Sir Philip Rutnam resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office, indicating that he intended to pursue a claim of constructive dismissal. “Following his resignation, the FDA instructed Gavin Mansfield QC, head of Littleton Chambers and employment law specialist, as counsel to advise Sir Philip, supported by Clive Howard, senior principal lawyer, employment and partnership at Slater and Gordon. “This morning, Sir Philip, with the support of his legal team and the FDA, submitted a claim to the employment tribunal for unfair (constructive) dismissal and whistleblowing against the Home Secretary. “Sir Philip will not be making any further comment at this time.”

