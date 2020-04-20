How a runner's simple 5K idea raised millions for the NHS

On her regular run through Edinburgh, one runner had an idea that would go on to raise millions for the NHS.

When Olivia Strong came home from her 5K run, she set up a fundraiser for the NHS Covid-19 appeal and called it Run for Heroes.

The simple idea to run five kilometres and donate £5 was at first meant to raise £5,000 – but Ms Strong has no idea how much it would take off.

“The idea initially was run 5K donate £5, nominate five people and to raise 5K,” she said.