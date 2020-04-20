Man charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probe

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex.

Ronan Hughes, of Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, is due to appear at Dublin’s High Court on Tuesday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, as well as immigration offences, Essex Police said.

The 40-year-old was detained on Monday following the execution of a European arrest warrant in Ireland.

The 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a lorry container parked on an industrial estate in Grays on October 23 last year.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among those found dead.