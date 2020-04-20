NHS calls for blood plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients to help trial new treatment

Blood plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19 could be used to treat coronavirus patients.

The NHS Blood and Transplant website is calling on people in England who have recovered from the virus to donate blood plasma - which contains antibodies that are used to help fight infection - as part of a potential trial to treat Covid-19.

The trial, which has not yet been approved, will help scientists determine how effective convalescent plasma (that is plasma from people who have had had coronavirus) is for treating patients currently ill with the disease.

Those who have had a positive Covid-19 test or who have had symptoms can register, although not everyone is eligible to donate.

Plasma donation takes around 45 minutes and uses a process called apheresis that separates plasma from the blood. There are 23 blood plasma donation centres across major towns and cities in England.