Orange Order buys PPE for healthcare staff on island of Ireland

The Orange Order has purchased an order of PPE to distribute to healthcare workers battling coronavirus around the island of Ireland. The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland described the consignment as “very significant” and said it included tens of thousands of masks and aprons and a large volume of hand sanitiser. The institution said it would be divided among its 12 county grand lodges on the island for distribution through 108 district lodges.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson said: “It is our hope that this shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) will make a real difference to local doctors and nurses, who are at the front line of helping to fight Covid-19, and those providing care and essential services in the community. “So much has been reported about the pressure on PPE supplies that we felt it was appropriate that the Orange Institution should try to assist in a practical way. “Once a supplier had been sourced, an order was placed, and we were delighted to see it arrive in Northern Ireland. “This shipment of products, which includes masks, aprons and hand sanitiser, will be distributed as widely as possible by our membership, many of whom have already been very active themselves in raising money, sharing much-needed supplies and helping older people in their own communities.” The Grand Lodge said some local lodges had already undertaken their own initiatives to secure PPE.

Edward Stevenson Credit: Brian Lawless/PA).