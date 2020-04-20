Parents could now ‘spend entire day’ juggling work and childcare amid Covid-19

Some parents could be forced to spend virtually the entire day balancing work commitments and childcare responsibilities during the Covid-19 lockdown, experts have warned. School closures and restrictions on leaving the house will directly impact around half of children’s waking hours, according to a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). It warns that working parents will struggle to reconcile their new childcare and homeschooling responsibilities with the demands of their jobs without greater flexibility on when they can work. The report calls on the Chancellor to consider extending 80% wage replacement to employees who reduce their working hours to accommodate childcare responsibilities during the pandemic. Schools, colleges and nurseries across the UK closed four weeks ago to the majority of pupils, apart from the children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters.

In a new briefing, the IFS notes that working parents already spent around 60% of their non-sleeping time either working or with their children before the coronavirus pandemic. Now parents are facing greater responsibilities for supervising and educating their children amid closures and social distancing measures, at the same time as many are working from home. The IFS report analysed data collected for parents and children aged 8 and older in 2014–15 to shed a light on the groups that may be significantly affected by new social distancing rules. Before the pandemic, children aged eight and older spent on average around 30 hours a week at school during term-time and another 22 hours a week on activities outside the home. Angus Phimister, a research economist at IFS, said: “Working parents already spent around two-thirds of their waking hours at work or with their children; if they need to supervise all of their children’s disrupted time, this could take up virtually the entire day for some.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to do more for working parents Credit: PA Wire