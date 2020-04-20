Retail footfall saw worst ever decline in March

UK retail footfall experienced its sharpest ever decline after shops shut their doors in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.

Footfall across retail destinations dived by 44.7% in March due to the Government-mandated lockdown, according to the latest BRC-ShopperTrak footfall monitor.

It revealed that UK footfall declined by 17.7% in the three weeks before the lockdown was enforced on March 23.

However, in the two weeks after lockdown was announced, footfall sank by an average of 83.2% after non-essential shops closed and people were told to stay at home.

High streets saw footfall decline 41.8% in March compared with the previous year, as increased use of convenience stores provided a rare positive.

Shopping centres were harder hit by the lockdown, reporting a 43.6% dive in footfall for the month.