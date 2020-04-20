Texas oil price goes through the floor as traders can't give it away

The price of West Texas light crude oil went through the floor on Monday. Quite literally. If you wanted to get your hands on a barrel for delivery next month it would cost you, well it wouldn’t have cost you anything. The price turned negative for the first time in history.

At one stage, oil was trading at -$40. Put another way: they couldn’t give it away.

This is an absolutely remarkable, unprecedented event. The scale and the pace of the collapse in economic activity around the world following the outbreak of the coronavirus has left the world with huge stocks of oil and a lack of places to store it.

West Texas is only one measure of the “oil price” there are others - like Brent - which haven’t collapsed in the same way.