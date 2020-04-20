US Government nears £360 billion deal on small business and hospital aid

The White House and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion (£360 billion) to boost a cash-strapped small-business loan programme and add funds for hospitals and Covid-19 testing.

“We’re getting close to a deal,” President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

With small-business owners reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier on Sunday he was hopeful of a deal that could get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today. I’m hopeful that we can get that done,” he said.

Under the emerging deal there would be $300 billion (£240 billion) for the small-business payroll programme, and $50 billion (£40 billion) would be available for a small business disaster fund.

Additionally, it would bring $75 billion (£60 billion) for hospitals and $25 billion (£20 billion) for testing, according to those involved in the talks.