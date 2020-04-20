- ITV Report
-
Wales abandons coronavirus testing targets
- By ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
Targets for coronavirus testing in Wales have been abandoned by the Welsh Government.
The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, confirmed the country was “not going to get to the 5000 figure [tests per day]” and that setting a number had “become a distraction in the system”.
The Labour First Minster said the target had been set when they had “confidence” that it could be achieved but since then deliveries they were relying on such as equipment and chemicals from overseas hadn’t arrived.
Plaid Cymru described the decision to drop targets as a “scandal”, with Shadow Health Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth AM saying: “Testing has to be a priority."
The World Health Organisation said testing is the backbone of the war on coronavirus. Except in Wales, it seems - or does the Welsh Government know something the WHO doesn’t?”
The Conservatives asked if “this is more a case of dropping the target because Welsh Government is finding it unachievable…..”.
Shadow Minister for Health, Angela Burns AM, said: “We were promised 9,000 tests a day by the end of April ... there are still no firm plans for consistency of provision throughout Wales.”
Only 921 people were tested in Wales on Sunday.
Referring people to get tests is one of the issues but the key problem appears to have been an overly ambitious target which it transpires was unachievable.
