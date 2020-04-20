Wales abandons coronavirus testing targets

Targets for coronavirus testing in Wales have been abandoned by the Welsh Government.

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, confirmed the country was “not going to get to the 5000 figure [tests per day]” and that setting a number had “become a distraction in the system”.

The Labour First Minster said the target had been set when they had “confidence” that it could be achieved but since then deliveries they were relying on such as equipment and chemicals from overseas hadn’t arrived.

Plaid Cymru described the decision to drop targets as a “scandal”, with Shadow Health Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth AM saying: “Testing has to be a priority."