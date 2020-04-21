Boris Johnson to speak to the Queen for first time in three weeks as he continues coronavirus recovery

Boris Johnson is "continuing his recovery" from coronavirus at his countryside mansion Chequers and will not attend the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions, his spokesperson has said.

He "isn’t formally doing government work" but will speak to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon and the Queen later this week, for his regular audience with her.

The prime minister's spokesperson said it will be the first time in three weeks that Mr Johnson has spoken to Her Majesty - who is celebrating her 94th birthday.

The PM has been receiving updates from Number 10 and ahead of PMQs spoke with his deputy, First Secretary Dominic Raab, who will face questions in his place as the Commons goes virtual for the first time ever.

Mr Raab will face new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who will be levelling questions in a virtual format.