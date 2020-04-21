Deaths at home may be missed off the official coronavirus figures

It is unlikely to be of much surprise to find out that the number of people who’ve died in England and Wales in the last few weeks is higher than what we would normally expect for this time of year.

In the latest data to be published by the ONS for the week ending 10 April, 18,516 deaths were registered, around 8,000 higher than the average number for that same week over the last five years.

That’s the highest number of deaths registered in a single week for 20 years.

And yet - some of these deaths are not being attributed to coronavirus, particularly those happening in care homes and in people’s homes.

The first few coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the week ending 13 March, since then they’ve risen to account for 33.6% of all the deaths that were registered in the second week of April.