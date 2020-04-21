Coronavirus: Highest weekly death toll in England and Wales in 20 years

A volunteer organises coffins at Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, which is operating a temporary morgue during the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PA

England and Wales recorded its highest weekly death toll for 20 years, largely due to the number of coronavirus deaths, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show. The figures, which take into account deaths outside of hospitals, recorded the provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales as 18,516 in the week of April 10. This is an increase of 2,129 deaths compared to the previous week and 7,996 deaths more than the five-year average. It is also the largest amount of deaths in the UK since the first week of 2000.

More than a third (33.6%, or 6,213 deaths) mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate in the week of April 10. The ONS figures also show there were 12,516 deaths involving Covid-19 in England up to April 10 (and which were registered up to April 18), compared with 10,260 deaths in hospitals in England for the same period, reported by NHS England. The ONS total is 22% higher than the total published by NHS England. This is because the ONS figures include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community. The NHS figures only include deaths in hospitals where a patient has been tested for Covid-19.

London was the hardest hit region of England and Wales, with more than half (53.2%) of deaths registering coronavirus. The West Midlands also had a high proportion of Covid-19 deaths, accounting for 37% of deaths registered in the region. There were more than a thousand coronavirus-related care home deaths registered up to April 10, up from 217 the week before, official figures show. Latest weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were 1,662 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to April 10 which occurred outside hospitals. The equivalent figure for hospitals deaths over the period is 8,673.

Of the deaths outside hospitals, 1,043 took place in care homes, 466 in private homes, 87 in hospices, 21 in other communal establishments and 45 elsewhere. The ONS said the numbers are based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions.

A total of 406 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to April 3 occurred outside of hospitals, according to provisional ONS figures – around 10% of the total. This week’s figures show the proportion of deaths outside hospitals has risen to 16%, with 83.9% (8,673 deaths) occurring in hospitals.

