Coronavirus: UK decision not to participate in EU scheme to secure medical equipment was 'political'

The Foreign Office said the decision not to take part in the EU schemes was 'political.' Credit: PA

The UK took a “political decision” not to take part in European Union schemes to secure medical equipment to combat coronavirus, the Foreign Office’s top civil servant said. Sir Simon McDonald said officials briefed ministers on what schemes were still open to the UK, even though it left the European Union at the end of January. But Boris Johnson’s government has previously claimed that “communication problems” caused by missed emails and “not receiving an invitation to join” had meant the UK did not take part in a procurement scheme for ventilators. Asked why the UK was not involved in EU procurement, Sir Simon said: “We left the European Union on January 31.”

Sir Simon McDonald said ministers knew what schemes were available to the UK. Credit: PA

But pressed by Labour MP Chris Bryant, who said the UK had “every right” to participate in the schemes, Sir Simon said: “All I can say is, as a matter of fact, we have not taken part.” Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat asked Sir Simon whether it was a political decision by ministers. “It was a political decision,” he said. However the claim was quickly dismissed by the Health Secretary Matt Hancock during the daily coronavirus briefing. Mr Hancock said “there was no political decision not to participate in that scheme.” He said the Department of Health received an invitation and the UK is now a member of the EU schemes, but the scheme “hasn’t yet delivered a single item of PPE.” ITV News understands that Sir Simon will be writing to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee to clarify his remarks. In an apparent u-turn, he is expected to say it was not a political decision the UK is not in the EU ventilator scheme.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On March 26, Downing Street claimed there had been a “mix up” which meant emails from the EU about the procurement scheme were not received. A government spokesman said that “owing to an initial communication problem, the UK did not receive an invitation in time to join in four joint procurements in response to the coronavirus pandemic”. The lack of British involvement in the schemes has led to claims that it was motivated by Brexiteer ideology in Mr Johnson’s administration – a claim denied by Downing Street.

Matt Hancock dismissed the claim and said the decision was not political. Credit: PA