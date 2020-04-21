Potential coronavirus vaccine to be trialed on people from Thursday but no easing of lockdown until second peak avoided

A potential coronavirus vaccine is due to be "trialed in people" from Thursday, the health secretary has said. Matt Hancock said "in normal times, reaching this stage would take years," and he's "very proud" the University of Oxford was able to make such progress. Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus update, Mr Hancock claimed the UK had "put more money than any other country into the global search for a vaccine". He said of all the efforts around the world, "two of the leading vaccine developments are taking place here at home at Oxford and Imperial". Mr Hancock says he has told scientists leading the search he would “back them to the hilt and give them every resource they need” in order to succeed.

The project at Imperial College London will receive £22.5 million to support its phase two clinical trials and Oxford University will be granted £20 million to fund its clinical trials, Mr Hancock said. "Both of these promising projects are making rapid progress," he added. But while many of the signs are beginning to look positive, Mr Hancock warned there must be no relaxation of lockdown restrictions, until experts can be sure a second peak of the virus can be avoided. He said that the nation owes it to those who have died with coronavirus not to “throw away the progress” made in the fight against the disease. “We’ve been clear that we will not risk lives by relaxing the social distancing rules before our five tests have been met," he said. “And most importantly that there is no risk of a second peak."

He was speaking alongside Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam and John Newton, the professor of public health and epidemiology and coordinator of the national testing effort. Several different government ministers have led the daily press conferences since Boris Johnson caught coronavirus and was forced out of work. Earlier the PM's spokesman said Mr Johnson is "continuing his recovery" and will resume his weekly audiences with the Queen when they speak on the phone later this week. The prime minister is still not working but has been receiving updates from Number 10 and is in contact with Dominic Raab, who is deputising for him.

Mr Johnson spoke to US President Trump and "thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell", the spokesman added. The update comes on the day England and Wales recorded its highest weekly death toll for 20 years, largely due to the number of coronavirus deaths.

Credit: 10 Downing Street