Commons readied for 'virtual parliament' as MPs return from Easter recess for 'hybrid proceedings'
The House of Commons has been modified to accommodate MPs attending "virtual parliament" as they return to Westminster.
They had been sent for an early Easter recess as coronavirus lockdown measures were imposed on the country.
MPs will return to the chamber on Tuesday afternoon and will be asked to approve a motion which would allow for "hybrid proceedings", which would take effect from Wednesday 22 April.
The vote comes ahead of what is expected to be the first ever virtual Prime Minister's Questions, involving new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who will likely face Dominic Raab, who is deputising for recovering Boris Johnson.
To ensure social distancing rules can be adhered to, only 50 MPs will be allowed in the chamber to vote on the motion - which is not expected to face a challenge - however, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle hopes fewer will attend.
Urging MPs to "stay at home", Sir Lindsay said "let's do it remotely".
He told the BBC: "Those that insist on coming – we can have up to 50, I’m not expecting 50 members in at once, far from it, I’m hoping that number is much reduced.”
He stressed there would be “no advantage” for an MP in the chamber over one working remotely.
What will hybrid proceedings look like?
Proposals, which will be voted on later, will allow a maximum of "around 50" MPs into the chamber, under social distancing, at any one time.
Up to 120 MPs will be able to "participate remotely" during hybrid proceedings.
MPs will need to notify the House Service if they want to attend remotely and the list for backbench participation will be drawn at random.
For example, at PMQs, those who want to attend must apply and put forward their questions.
Selected questions will be published in advance.
The speaker - who still plans to Chair proceedings from Westminster, will ensure relevant people are able to attend proceedings relevant to them.
Divisions - when MPs leave the chamber to make votes - are not covered by the hybrid proceedings.
The Parliamentary Digital Service is working to produce a secure system to facilitate remote divisions, but any change to existing arrangements would have to be agreed by the House.
Any divisions that take place for the time being would be carried out in a way that ensures social distancing, as already announced by the Speaker.
How has the Commons changed?
To prepare the House of Commons for the return of MPs, several contingency measures have been put in place.
A number of large screens have been installed so MPs attending remotely can be seen and heard by those in the chamber.
Tape is on the floor to mark a safe social distance for MPs to stand, and stickers have been placed on benches, showing where people can and cannot sit.
Doors to the chamber will be permanently held open to reduce contact and maintain social distancing for doorkeepers.
Members will also be asked not to pass any notes in the Chamber.
