Commons readied for 'virtual parliament' as MPs return from Easter recess for 'hybrid proceedings'

The House of Commons has been modified to accommodate MPs attending "virtual parliament" as they return to Westminster.

They had been sent for an early Easter recess as coronavirus lockdown measures were imposed on the country.

MPs will return to the chamber on Tuesday afternoon and will be asked to approve a motion which would allow for "hybrid proceedings", which would take effect from Wednesday 22 April.

The vote comes ahead of what is expected to be the first ever virtual Prime Minister's Questions, involving new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who will likely face Dominic Raab, who is deputising for recovering Boris Johnson.

To ensure social distancing rules can be adhered to, only 50 MPs will be allowed in the chamber to vote on the motion - which is not expected to face a challenge - however, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle hopes fewer will attend.

Urging MPs to "stay at home", Sir Lindsay said "let's do it remotely".

He told the BBC: "Those that insist on coming – we can have up to 50, I’m not expecting 50 members in at once, far from it, I’m hoping that number is much reduced.”

He stressed there would be “no advantage” for an MP in the chamber over one working remotely.