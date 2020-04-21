Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release from Iranian jail extended amid coronavirus pandemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release from an Iranian jail has been extended by a month, according to her MP.

The British-Iranian mother has been freed from Evin prison in Tehran in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tulip Siddiq tweeted on Tuesday morning: “Very happy to hear from Richard Ratcliffe that Nazanin’s furlough has been extended for a month – in line with other prisoners in Iran.”

The Labour MP added: “Now is the time for our government to do all it can to make it permanent.”