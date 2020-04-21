Primark furloughs 68,000 staff as sales plunge from £650 million a month to zero amid coronavirus lockdown

Primark furloughs 68,000 staff as sales plunge from £650 million a month to zero. Credit: PA

Primark has seen sales plunge from £650 million a month to zero after the coronavirus lockdown caused the 376-strong chain to shut completely, with no online business to fall back on. The owner of the budget fashion chain said 68,000 staff have been furloughed across Europe as the firm revealed it had been left with £248 million of unsold stock. Associated British Foods boss George Weston said the group had been “squarely in the path of this pandemic”, but would not reopen Primark stores until the disease is under control. Half-year results showed pre-tax profits slumped as Primark was left with piles of stock it was unable to sell amid the global coronavirus lockdown, falling 42% to £298 million in the six months to February 29.

Primark has been closed since the lockdown Credit: PA

Total charges in the first half soared to £309 million, compared with £79 million a year earlier, including the £248 million stock costs. Primark revealed on Monday it had agreed to pay an additional £370 million to suppliers to cover stock currently in production or yet to be delivered after facing criticism over cancelling orders during the coronavirus crisis. The fashion chain said the deal will cover products which were in production or due for shipment by April 17, having previously committed to pay for orders which were in transit or booked for delivery by March 18. Bosses also set up a fund to support the thousands of garment workers affected. Mr Weston laid bare the “human tragedy” of the Covid-19 crisis as he reported half-year figures, as he said two of the group’s employees have died from Covid-19 in the past three weeks while another remains in intensive care in the United States.

High streets saw footfall decline 41.8% in March. Credit: PA