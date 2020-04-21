Safety impact of e-scooters to be investigated by MPs

The potential consequences of allowing electric scooters to be used on UK roads are being investigated by MPs. An inquiry has been launched into the possible impacts on safety, congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, the Commons Transport Select Committee announced. The UK is the last major European economy where e-scooters are banned everywhere apart from private land. In March, the Department for Transport began consulting on plans to trial their use on roads.

Huw Merriman, who chairs the Transport Select Committee, described road safety as a “significant consideration” in relation to e-scooters. “We must consider the dangers to other road users and especially pedestrians with visual impairments or those who use mobility aids and rely on clear pavements,” he said. “Safety must also be a factor for riders of e-scooters.” The Tory MP acknowledged that e-scooters could be a “useful lever” to reduce the transport sector’s carbon footprint, but insisted “their environmental credentials have yet to be proven”. He said that although legalising e-scooters could cut car use and congestion, we “don’t want to score an own goal” by encouraging people to use them instead of walking and cycling. Mr Merriman added: “Are e-scooters something good and positive which will take traffic off the road – one part of what the Department for Transport describes as a ‘transport revolution’? “Let’s see if those who respond to our inquiry agree.” Many people use e-scooters in the UK despite them not being allowed on public roads and pavements.

