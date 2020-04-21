South Korea denies rumours Kim Jong-un is 'gravely ill' following surgery

South Korean officials have said there is no evidence to support rumours that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.

US media reported that Mr Kim was in a fragile condition following surgery.

But in a statement, South Korea's presidential office said no suspicious activity had been detected in their northern neighbour that backed the reports.

US media network CNN cited an anonymous US official who said Mr Kim was in "grave danger" after unspecified surgery in a report on Tuesday.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it could not confirm another report by Daily NK (a news outlet based in South Korea), which quoted another anonymous sources as saying Mr Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.