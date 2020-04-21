UK set to be hotter than Lanzarote at end of week as temperatures could hit 24C

Sweltering temperatures are expected to hit the UK at the end of the week as the hottest April in almost a decade is set to continue.

A sunny Thursday and Friday will see the temperature reach as high as 24C (75.2F) as London will be hotter than Lanzarote and Corfu.

But many of the UK’s beaches and open spaces will be largely empty as Britons are urged to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Forecasters said the expected heatwave is due to a large area of high pressure to the north of England making the days clear and bright. A weather map showed the giant zone stretching from Scandinavia to Ireland.