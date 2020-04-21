Virgin Australia goes into voluntary adminstration

Airline Virgin Australia has gone into voluntary administration after failing to secure a government bailout due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said. “Virgin Australia has entered voluntary administration to recapitalise the business and help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the Covid-19 crisis,” the airline said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange. The move follows a board meeting of the firm’s international shareholders who voted against providing more financial support.

The airline had asked the Australian government for £710 million but the request was denied. Virgin Australia’s board has appointed Deloitte has voluntary administrators. The airline, which serviced domestic as well as short-haul international destinations, was founded in 2000 by Sir Richard Branson and was one of Australia’s main aviation providers.

